Man faces life in prison following Tennessee pharmacy robberies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- A Middle Tennessee man has been indicted on robbery charges after making off with 3,280 oxycodone pills and other medications.
Gary Ginnings, 44, was indicted last week with Hobbs Act Robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
According to the indictment, Ginnings tried to rob the Bridgestone Pharmacy in Antioch while holding a firearm then robbed the Good Shepard Pharmacy in Antioch, taking bottles of the prescription medication hydroxychloroquine.
Following the two April 12 robberies, Ginning then robbed a Fred's Pharmacy in Whitebluff on April 18.
During this armed robbery, Ginnings was able to obtain 3,280 oxycodone pills.
If found guilty, Ginnings faces life in prison.
