Man faces long list of charges after shooting into home, robberies, court records say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police arrested a man after a long crime spree, according to court records.
Attempted rape, attempted murder, and robbery are just some things Jamario Dotson is accused of doing that landed him in jail.
In late August, police said Dotson caused about $400 in damage to the door of the home in the 3500 block of Sealy Avenue.
The homeowner was able to identify him through a police lineup.
But before police could arrest him, officers said he robbed several women at gunpoint in their driveways.
In one of the crimes, he's accused of pointing a gun at the mother of three and four-year-old children
He then shot into the home, police said.
