Man facing backlash for wearing controversial shirt while voting in Mississippi

DESOTO CO., Miss. - The photo of a man who was reportedly voting Tuesday in Mississippi wearing a controversial shirt is going viral.
The shirt worn by the man – who we are not identifying – depicted a Confederate rebel flag with a noose hanging from the top, with the description “Mississippi Justice.”
According to DeSoto County officials, no laws were broken by the man wearing the controversial shirt to the polls.
That is despite fierce backlash from the Mid-South community.
The NAACP branch in Jackson told FOX13 it is aware of the picture, and its DeSoto County branch office is looking into the situation further.
See the shirt and hear reaction from the election commission – on FOX13 News at 6.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis couple beat 5-year-old child with paddle for receiving an 'S' at school, police say
- DeSoto County home shot up during drive-by
- Police asking for help to find man wanted for murder
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}