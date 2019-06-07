Man facing murder charges after argument ends in deadly shooting outside South Memphis home

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A South Memphis man was indicted after an argument ended in a deadly shooting, according to police.
Marreco Adams, 25, was indicted on second-degree murder charges in connection with the incident that happened on Aug. 17, 2018.
Investigators said Adams and the victim – Tremaine Farmer, 23, got into an argument outside a home in the 500 block of Cambridge near South Lauderdale and East Trigg.
Officers later found Farmer suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died while at the hospital.
Weeks later, Adams was arrested. He is being held in the Shelby County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
