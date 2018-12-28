0 Man falls down while trying to rob Memphis gas station, manager says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for the armed man caught on surveillance video attempting to rob a gas station.

That man was seen on video falling straight to the ground before getting away.

FOX13 went to the gas station where workers said a split-second decision saved lives Saturday.

FOX13 spoke with the manager at the gas station, who said he is thankful for the door behind the counter.

When the suspect tried to get inside an office door, his brother slammed the door shut, and he believes that’s what saved his brother’s life.

The man attempting to rob a Marathon gas station in the 4100 block of Neely Road Saturday night didn’t make it out of the store before falling down.

“Then he ran out and he tried to get out and he hit the wrong door there, and he fell back in the ground and he get up and run,” said Belhu Besha, the manager.

Besha said his brother was working behind the counter when the man with a gun attempted to rob the gas station.

Besha said the man seen going into the bathroom waited for a customer to leave before attempting to get behind the counter.

His brother’s quick thinking made all the difference.

“So he… tried to reach the door, that’s when my brother from the inside… he shut the door on him,” said Besha.

That’s when the man got away. Besha has a message for the intruder.

“It’s not worth it, he might come get $10 or $20, $30 but if he get shot or he shot somebody, he gone forever,” Besha said. “It’s better to find a job, especially nowadays, there’s a lot of jobs out there.”

If you have any information that could help lead to an arrest, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

