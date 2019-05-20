  • Man falls off bridge onto I-240, dies after being hit by car on Union Avenue, officials say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officials are responding to a pedestrian accident on a Memphis interstate.

    According to Memphis fire officials, the victim was walking on Union Avenue near the I-240 ramp when he was hit by a vehicle and fell off the overpass.

    Officials said the man landed on I-240. Memphis police confirmed the victim was pronounced dead. 

    It is unclear what led to the crash that caused the man to fall from the bridge. 

    Investigators have not yet identified the victim.

    According to TDOT, I-240 northbound is partially blocked as crews work to clear the scene. Southbound traffic is not currently being affected.

