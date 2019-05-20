Man falls off bridge onto I-240, dies after being hit by car on Union Avenue, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officials are responding to a pedestrian accident on a Memphis interstate.
According to Memphis fire officials, the victim was walking on Union Avenue near the I-240 ramp when he was hit by a vehicle and fell off the overpass.
PHOTOS: Man falls from overpass onto I-240, dies after being hit by car
Officials said the man landed on I-240. Memphis police confirmed the victim was pronounced dead.
UPDATE: it appears the man fell off the overpass on Union, and onto a car driving on I-240. The windshield is completely concave. People are sitting on the side of the road alongside highway incident response crews. pic.twitter.com/4zis5lVF3o— Winnie Wright (@WinnieWrightTV) May 20, 2019
Horrific scene on 240 and Union. A man is dead after jumping from the Maddison overpass onto Interstate 240. You can see the car the man landed on top of. pic.twitter.com/m6pVVIrkZN— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) May 20, 2019
It is unclear what led to the crash that caused the man to fall from the bridge.
Investigators have not yet identified the victim.
According to TDOT, I-240 northbound is partially blocked as crews work to clear the scene. Southbound traffic is not currently being affected.
Crump Station officers are on the scene of a PEDESTRIAN related crash at I-240 and Union northbound. One male has been pronounced deceased. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 20, 2019
