Man feels bullet going through his hair during shooting, police say

A Memphis man came inches away from being shot, according to a police report.
The shooting happened on Candle Ridge Cove on January 27.
Trayvon Neeley is charged with four counts of attempted murder in connection with the crime.
Memphis police said four men were sitting in a truck on early in the morning.
They said Neeley and another man walked up to the truck and Neeley opened fire.
One victim said he felt a bullet pass through his hair before all four jumped out and ran.
MPD recovered seven shell casings on the scene.
Luckily, nobody was shot.
Investigators went to where Neeley had been staying. They found a gun and ammo that matched the caliber used in the shooting in a mattress.
