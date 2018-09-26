Man fighting for his life after shooting in Frayser, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Frayser.
Investigators were called to the scene in the 3900 block of Brooksville at 12:07 p.m. Wednesday.
At 12:07 p.m. MPD responded to a shooting at 3965 Brooksville. Officers located one male victim suffering from a gsw. The male victim was xported critical to ROH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 26, 2018
Officers have one male detained.
Police found one man suffering from a gunshot wound on the scene.
That man was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Another man is currently in police custody.
FOX13 has a crew on the scene. Find out how neighbors reacted when the sound of gunshots rang through the streets, LIVE on FOX13 News at 5.
