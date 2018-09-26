  • Man fighting for his life after shooting in Frayser, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Frayser.

    Investigators were called to the scene in the 3900 block of Brooksville at 12:07 p.m. Wednesday.

    Police found one man suffering from a gunshot wound on the scene.

    That man was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Another man is currently in police custody.

