  • Man fighting for his life after shooting in Whitehaven

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investing an early morning shooting in Whitehaven.

    Officers responded to the scene at 1:53 a.m.

    The shooting call happened in the 3600 block of S. Third St.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    One man was found shot on the scene - he was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    Investigators say the suspect fled the scene in a black sedan, possibly a Honda Accord.

    If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories