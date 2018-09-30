Man fighting for his life after shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investing an early morning shooting in Whitehaven.
Officers responded to the scene at 1:53 a.m.
The shooting call happened in the 3600 block of S. Third St.
One man was found shot on the scene - he was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Investigators say the suspect fled the scene in a black sedan, possibly a Honda Accord.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
