Man fighting for life after being shot in Frayser

    Memphis police are investigating a second early morning shooting. 

    Police said one man was found lying in the street on the 4400 block of Sunny View. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

    Police said the shooting 'stemmed from an incident' with someone that the victim knows. 

    There have not been any arrests. 

