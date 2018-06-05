Man fighting for life after being shot while beating girlfriend, MPD says

Memphis police told FOX13 a man is clinging to life after a Westwood shooting.
It happened on 600 block of Pawnee Avenue around 5:30 a.m.
The girlfriend and boyfriend were involved in a fight around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, MPD says. The woman left the home to get help. But returned later on in the morning. She thought her boyfriend was gone, but he was able to sneak back inside.
Trending stories:
- Sex offender tries to meet girl, 14, in Walmart parking lot for sex
- Man sitting at popular Memphis intersection shot in chest
- 6 people arrest during Memphis drug bust, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most WantedH
He jumped out and started attacking her. She then pulled out a handgun and shot him in the abdomen.
He was transported to a hospital and is currently fighting for his life.
It is not clear if any charges will be filed.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}