Man fighting for life after being stabbed at Memphis convenience store

A man is in critical condition after being stabbed at a Memphis convenience store.
The stabbing happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Decatur Street.
Police said it was at the Dixie Grill & Deli in the Medical District.
Officers are on the scene of an adult male stabbing victim at 262 Decatur: Dixie Grill & Deli. The victim was xported critical to ROH. There is no suspect information at this time.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 19, 2018
The victim – who was not identified – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
MPD did not release any information about the suspected stabber yet.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Body cameras didn't capture MPD officer shooting man; 3 officers relieved of duty
- Mid-South woman mysteriously found dead at New Orleans truck stop; family demands answers
- Drivers beware: Man impersonating police officer in Mid-South
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}