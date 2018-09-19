  • Man fighting for life after being stabbed at Memphis convenience store

    Updated:

    A man is in critical condition after being stabbed at a Memphis convenience store. 

    The stabbing happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Decatur Street. 

    Police said it was at the Dixie Grill & Deli in the Medical District. 

    The victim – who was not identified – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition. 

    MPD did not release any information about the suspected stabber yet. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates. 

     

