Man fighting for life after gas station shooting

Memphis police are working to find whoever was responsible for critically injuring a man during a shooting.
According to police, the shooting happened on the 4100 block of Riverdale Road at the Marathon Gas Station early Saturday morning.
At 2:52am, MPD responded to a shooting at 4135 Riverdale Road at the Marathon Gas Station.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 23, 2018
1 male victim was struck. He was xported critical to ROH.
It is believed that the suspects fled the scene in a white BMW that has been recovered.
Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
