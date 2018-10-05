Man fighting for life after shooting in Memphis neighborhood

A man is fighting for his life after being shot in a Memphis neighborhood.
The shooting happened Thursday around 6:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Ridgemont Avenue in Raleigh, according to police.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 3618 Ridgemont where a MB victim was shot. He is being transported to ROH in critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 4, 2018
MPD said the victim – who has not yet been identified – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
Police did not release any information regarding the suspected shooter.
The investigation is ongoing.
