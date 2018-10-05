  • Man fighting for life after shooting in Memphis neighborhood

    Updated:

    A man is fighting for his life after being shot in a Memphis neighborhood. 

    The shooting happened Thursday around 6:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Ridgemont Avenue in Raleigh, according to police. 

    MPD said the victim – who has not yet been identified – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition. 

    Police did not release any information regarding the suspected shooter. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories