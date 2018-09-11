Man fighting for life after shooting in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Southeast Memphis.
Memphis police said the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Harville Street around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
Police have not released any information yet about the suspected shooter.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting @ 1610 Harville Street. 1 male has been shot & transported to ROH in critical condition. No suspect information is available @ this point. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone w/ information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 11, 2018
The investigation is ongoing, and officers are currently on scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
