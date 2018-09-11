  • Man fighting for life after shooting in Southeast Memphis

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Southeast Memphis. 

    Memphis police said the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Harville Street around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

    The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. 

    Police have not released any information yet about the suspected shooter. 

    The investigation is ongoing, and officers are currently on scene. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories