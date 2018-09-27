  • Man fighting for life after shooting in Whitehaven

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting for his life after being shot in Whitehaven. 

    The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Thursday in the 4800 block of Montee Road, according to MPD. 

    Police said the victim – who has not yet been identified – was rushed to Regional One in “extremely critical” condition. 

    MPD have not released any details regarding the suspected shooter. 

    If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers.

