Man fighting for life after shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting for his life after being shot in Whitehaven.
The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Thursday in the 4800 block of Montee Road, according to MPD.
Police said the victim – who has not yet been identified – was rushed to Regional One in “extremely critical” condition.
MPD have not released any details regarding the suspected shooter.
If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- MPD officer involved in Martavious Banks shooting turned body camera off during another incident
- Man killed, police searching for 3 people after shooting in East Memphis
- New evidence, autopsy photos revealed during Day 2 of Jessica Chambers murder case
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}