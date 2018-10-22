  • Man fighting for life after shooting on Mud Island

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is fighting for his life after a shooting on Mud Island. 

    Police said the shooting happened at the intersection of Mud Island and Island Drive around 6:15 p.m. Monday. 

    According to MPD, the victim was rushed to Regional One in “extremely critical condition.”

    Police did not provide any information regarding the suspected shooter. 

