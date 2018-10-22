Man fighting for life after shooting on Mud Island

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is fighting for his life after a shooting on Mud Island.
Police said the shooting happened at the intersection of Mud Island and Island Drive around 6:15 p.m. Monday.
North Main Station officers are on the scene of a shooting at Mud Island/Island Drive. One male has been shot and is being transported to Regional One in extremely critical condition. No suspect information is available at this point.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 22, 2018
According to MPD, the victim was rushed to Regional One in “extremely critical condition.”
Police did not provide any information regarding the suspected shooter.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
