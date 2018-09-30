Man fighting for life after stabbing in Memphis

Memphis police are investigating after a stabbing in Memphis.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Prominent city leader killed after shooting in Downtown Memphis
- Truck possibly connected to city leader's murder was stolen from Memphis home, owner says
- Video shows mailman urinating on front porch of Memphis home while delivering mail
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Officers are on the scene of a wounding at 2038 Charjean Rd. A male victim was located on the scene. He was transported to Regional One in critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 30, 2018
No suspect info was given.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, a 37-year-old man was stabbed on the 2000 block of Charjean Road.
Police said the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
FOX13 has a crew heading to the scene and will have a live update on FOX13 Memphis after the game.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}