Man fighting for life after Whitehaven shooting

Memphis police are working a shooting in Whitehaven.
According to police, shots rang out on the 4100 block of Eastwind in the Hill Crest Apartments.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 4191 Eastwind in the Hill Crest Apts. One male has been shot and xported in critical condition to ROH. One individual has been detained on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 30, 2018
One man was shot, and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Trending stories:
- Couple unknowingly plans to propose to each other at Memphis Zoo on same day
- Three kids shot multiple times at sweet sixteen party
- All city of Memphis employees to make more than $15 minimum wage
- Teen graduates from both high school, college in same week
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}