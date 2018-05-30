  • Man fighting for life after Whitehaven shooting

    Updated:

    Memphis police are working a shooting in Whitehaven. 

    According to police, shots rang out on the 4100 block of Eastwind in the Hill Crest Apartments. 

    One man was shot, and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. 

