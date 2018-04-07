  • Man fires gun inside Malco Paradiso theater

    Memphis police are looking for a man after they said he fired a gun inside Malco Paradiso. 

    He was inside of a theater when he pulled the trigger. 

    No one was struck however, multiple people were injured when they fled the theater. 

    If you have any information, you are asking to call Crime Stoppers are 901-528-CASH. 

