Man fires gun inside Malco Paradiso theater

Memphis police are looking for a man after they said he fired a gun inside Malco Paradiso.
He was inside of a theater when he pulled the trigger.
No one was struck however, multiple people were injured when they fled the theater.
If you have any information, you are asking to call Crime Stoppers are 901-528-CASH.
@ 11:45 p.m., offcs responded to a shots fired call @ 584 S. Mendenhall. Offcs were advised that a male fired a shot into the ceiling while inside a movie theater. No one was struck by the gunfire; several suffered minor injuries caused when patrons ran from the theater.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 7, 2018
