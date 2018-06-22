Man flees traffic stop in Arkansas, killed in crash on I-40

ST. FRANCIS, Ark. - A man fled a routine traffic stop in Arkansas Friday morning, the Arkansas State Police confirmed to FOX13.
Authorities told us a 44-year-old man driving a Chrysler sedan was pulled over by a state trooper on Interstate 40 near Carlisle around 10:37 Friday morning. The man sped off eastbound. The trooper pursued him, but lost sight of him moments later.
Nearly an hour later, the suspect vehicle was observed traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 and moments later at 11:31 a.m. state troopers responded to the report of a head-on crash involving four vehicles at the 257 mile marker.
The suspect wanted from the traffic stop was pronounced dead at the scene.
Four vehicles were involved in the crash and at least four individuals not related to the suspect vehicle were injured, one believed to be in serious condition, but stable when he was airlifted from the crash scene.
