Man follows 13-year-old girl, asks her to have sex with him, police say

Memphis police arrested a man after they said a man followed a teenage girl to a bus stop and then asked her to have sex with him.
According to police, James Williams. 26, asked the lewd questions several times and at one point asked her to go behind an abandoned apartment complex near-the area of Yale and Scott with him.
The victim refused and eventually walked away and called police.
When police arrived on the scene, Williams was arrested and charged with Solicitation of a Minor.
