0 Man forced to pay for tow retrieval after his parked car was struck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Chad Schaub is frustrated trying to figure out how he's going to get his car off MPD's tow lot.

“I didn’t ask them to tow it, but I didn’t ask anybody to run it over either,” Schaub said. “How is that right?”

His Pontiac was hit overnight when an SUV came speeding through around 3:00 Friday morning.

“They said, ‘Yeah we towed your car and we knocked on the door,’” he said.

It was parked along the quiet 1100 block of Knox Avenue in Frayser.

Schaub said he slept through everything.

“I come up this morning to roll my garbage can to the house, and I thought the garbage man has torn up the mailbox,” he said.

His mailbox was knocked out of the ground and debris was in his yard.

His car was gone after Memphis police said they searched the area for the owner of the car.

“They say they tried to wake me up,” Shaub said. “They didn’t wake me up, and because they didn’t wake me up, they had my car towed, and I have to pay them to get it.”

FOX13 reached out to MPD about the accident.

They said whenever a vehicle is towed, the tow company must be paid up front for the service, leaving Schaub to pay for the retrieval on the back end all because of a knock Schaub said he never heard.

“I’ve seen the police knock on doors before. It’s a steel door. They would’ve knocked on that door hard enough to almost knock it down,” he said.

Schaub did not have insurance on the vehicle. MPD said they urge all drivers to get insurance as soon as possible.

