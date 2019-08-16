0 Man forced woman he met online into abandoned Whitehaven apartment and raped her, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 25-year-old man has been arrested after investigators said he raped a woman at an abandoned apartment complex Wednesday morning.

The victim told police she had been physically and sexually assaulted by Avram Nash. She told policeNash was a friend she had recently met online.

Investigators said he choked the woman and forced her into an abandoned apartment on East Raines Road in Whitehaven.

Police said she was choked and struck in the face multiple times.

According to a police affidavit, Nash then forced the woman upstairs to another abandoned apartment and forced her to have sex.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

MPD said she had scratches on her face and marks on her neck, consistent with being choked.

Memphis police told FOX13 Nash was positively identified from a six-person photo spread.

Nash has been charged with aggravated rape and domestic assault-bodily harm. He's being held on a $80,000 bond.

FOX13 asked the city of Memphis how long that building has been abandoned and what is being done about the property – and other properties like it – across the city.

City officials said code enforcement is now investigating this place after those questions.

The city of Memphis has already taken this property to court. According to a city spokesperson, the East Raines Road multi-family complex was in court last week, with another court date looming in September.

The city cannot just seize the property, despite an alleged crime happening inside or because of blight.

Memphis is legally required to give the property owner notice and time to correct, which could take 45 days for any structural violations.

Ultimately, the complex could be condemned, seized and torn down. But that is not a guarantee; the environmental court judges make that call.

DeAndre Brown, who is the owner of Lifeline to Success – a business that helps beautify the city – said a property like the one in this incident is difficult to hold accountable because owners may not live in Memphis, or even in Tennessee.

FOX13 found out the owner of this abandoned complex does not even live in the United States. The owner lives in Israel, and they bought it nearly four years ago.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.