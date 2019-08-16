Man forced woman into abandoned home, then raped her in Whitehaven, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 25-year-old man has been arrested after investigators said he raped a woman Wednesday morning.
The victim told police she had been physically and sexually assaulted by Avram Nash. She told policeNash was a friend she had recently met online.
Investigators said he choked the woman and forced her into an abandoned residence on Raines Rd. in Whitehaven.
Police said she was choked and struck in the face multiple times.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- South Memphis couple demanding answers after son, his friend killed during police chase
- Family of missing Cordova mother calls off volunteer search party amid investigation
- Treasure hunter finds memory card from GoPro containing man's last moments; returns to parents
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Nash then forced the woman upstairs to another abandoned residence and forced her to have sex.
MPD said she had scratches on her face and marks on her neck, consistent with being choked.
Memphis Police told FOX13 Nash was positively identified from a six-person photo spread.
Nash has been charged with aggravated rape and domestic assault-bodily harm. He's being held on a $80,000 bond.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}