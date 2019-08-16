  • Man forced woman into abandoned home, then raped her in Whitehaven, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 25-year-old man has been arrested after investigators said he raped a woman Wednesday morning.

    The victim told police she had been physically and sexually assaulted by Avram Nash. She told police​Nash was a friend she had recently met online.

    Investigators said he choked the woman and forced her into an abandoned residence on Raines Rd. in Whitehaven.

    Police said she was choked and struck in the face multiple times.

    Nash then forced the woman upstairs to another abandoned residence and forced her to have sex. 

    MPD said she had scratches on her face and marks on her neck, consistent with being choked.

    Memphis Police told FOX13 Nash was positively identified from a six-person photo spread.

    Nash has been charged with aggravated rape and domestic assault-bodily harm. He's being held on a $80,000 bond.

