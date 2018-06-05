Man found beaten to death in his home, family says

EARLE, Ark. - Police are searching for a killer after a man was found beaten to death in his Arkansas home.
Relatives identified the victim as Lonell Jackson, 62. He was found dead inside his home in Earle.
Jackson was well known in the small town. He worked for the school district as a janitor.
Trending stories:
- Killer on the run after double homicide in Memphis
- Police searching for teen who may have drowned in Collierville neighborhood
- 6 people arrest during Memphis drug bust, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
A neighbor told FOX13 he heard loud banging and a commotion this morning between 3 and 4 a.m.
Hours later, someone did a welfare check on the 62-year-old and found him dead. Neighbors said he was beyond recognition.
People in the community are struggling to come to grips with why someone would want to harm a father and grandfather.
"He was generous. Very clever, funny, friendly, kind," Cathy Moore told FOX13. "Just a good person. That's all I can say."
We’re speaking with neighbors and will have a LIVE report on FOX13 News at 6.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}