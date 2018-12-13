Man found behind apartment with stolen TV, police say

Two people are charged with stealing from several homes in Hickory Hill.
Michael Stewart and April Merritt are charged with Aggravated burglary and theft of property.
The police report said at the end of November they broke into two apartments in Hickory Hill.
They allegedly took televisions, Xboxes, a laptop, and even a hoverboard. Stewart is also charged with stealing a leaf blower on December 6 from a car on Sharp Plaza Blvd.
Police said they found Stewart holding a television behind an apartment complex and police followed him as he drove to another location.
They say he fled on foot, but Merrit was in the passenger’s seat and stayed on the scene.
Stewart later turned himself into police.
