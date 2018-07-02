MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Family tell FOX13 the body of the missing teenager who fell in the Mississippi River has been found.
Jenn Taylor, the mother of Pace Taylor, 19, said the body was found at Tom Lee Park early Sunday afternoon.
"It's a mother's worst nightmare to get this kind of news," Jenn Taylor said.
Police discovered that the victim had taken illegal drugs prior to the concert. The substance found in his system that police say played a factor in his death, on FOX13 News at 5.
RELATED: Search continues for teen who jumped in Mississippi River after concert
MPD said Pace Taylor was attending the Widespread Panic concert at Mud Island on Friday night.
Taylor was seen jumping the barrier wall of the Amphitheater on the banks of the Mississippi River.
RELATED: First responders search Mississippi River for man after reports someone jumped in
"When i heard his body was found," Taylor said. "The first thing I thought 'What did the body look like and what did the poor woman that found him see?"
Pace Taylor's body was found near Tom Lee Park, off the river bluff. Taylor said her son traveled from Tallahassee.
FOX13 has reached out to Widespread Panic and Mud Island officials about the incident.
Trending stories:
- MPD search for teen who jumped in Mississippi River after concert
- Memphis man found dead in alleyway after overnight shooting
- Children of Lorenzen Wright start GoFundMe campaign to pay for mother's bond
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}