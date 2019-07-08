Man found dead after shooting in Memphis apartment complex, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was found dead after a shooting in southeast Memphis on Sunday.
Memphis police responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of South Mendenhall at the Edens at Watersedge Apartments.
Police located a man who was pronounced dead on the scene.
No suspect information has been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for updates on the investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}