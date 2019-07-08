  • Man found dead after shooting in Memphis apartment complex, police say

    By: Destini Johnson

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was found dead after a shooting in southeast Memphis on Sunday.

    Memphis police responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of South Mendenhall at the Edens at Watersedge Apartments.

    Police located a man who was pronounced dead on the scene.

    No suspect information has been released at this time.

