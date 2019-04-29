Man found dead, badly decomposing inside north Mississippi home

MARKS, Miss. - A north Mississippi man was found dead. The circumstances around his death are unclear, and his wife wants answers.
Linda Hayes is from Marks in Quitman County, but she was out of town for work. She became concerned when she hadn’t heard from her husband in days.
Cam Jones – her husband – was found dead at the family’s Mississippi home. His body was badly decomposing, and the family’s dog was found dead on the steps outside the house.
The coroner told FOX13 his body was sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.
Linda Hayes explained that she was in Florida for work, and she became suspicious after her calls to her husband went unanswered and unreturned for several days.
“I started to call him and no answer, no answer, no answer, and I got worried,” she explained.
