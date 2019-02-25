Man found dead in doorway of Mid-South home

Two people have been arrested and a third is on the run after a shooting left a 62-year-old man dead, police said.
Officers with the Helena-West Helena Police Department responded to the 1300 Walnut in Helena on Feb. 22.
When they got on scene, they saw Steven Baylark, 62, lying in the front doorway of his home. Baylark was originally found by a relative who went to check on him moments before calling 911.
Investigators with the Helena-West Helena Police Department Bureau identified Christopher Mayfield, Derian Troope, and Latasha Thrift as suspects.
Officers did not say what led up to the shooting.
Latasha Thrift and Christopher Mayfield were arrested and both are charged with Capital Murder.
Derian Troope is still on the run.
The investigation is still ongoing.
