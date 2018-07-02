MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The body of a missing teenager was discovered in the Mississippi River near Mud Island Sunday, and police released a key piece of information regarding the night he went missing.
Pace Taylor, 19, was found dead Sunday after going missing during a concert at the Mud Island Amphitheater. He was at the concert with his friend, Wiley Griffin.
RELATED: Man found dead after falling in Mississippi River identified by family
According to an interview between investigators and Griffin, both he and Taylor had taken LSD prior to the concert.
Griffin told police that Taylor was “having a bad trip.” Taylor allegedly told Griffin that he was getting scared.
Trending stories:
- Man found dead after falling in Mississippi River identified by family
- 'Exposure to feces' blamed after dozens sickened at neighborhood cookout
- Students, teachers mourning loss of Kirby Middle student killed in accidental shooting
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
“(Taylor) needed to get away from the music,” Griffin said Taylor told him. Taylor ran off shortly after, and Griffin never saw him again.
RELATED: Search continues for teen who jumped in Mississippi River after concert
A witness said Taylor could be seen jumping the wall of the theater and landing in the river.
Another witness said Taylor was fighting rocks and trees before slipping into the water and disappearing.
RELATED: First responders search Mississippi River for man after reports someone jumped in
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}