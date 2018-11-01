Man found dead in railroad freight car

One person is dead and police are working to learn what caused his or her death.
The body, who has not been identified, was found dead in a railroad freight car off of Fite Road, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.
SCSO investigators are on the scene at DuPont located in the 2500 block of Fite Rd where a person has been found deceased in a railroad freight car. The identity of the person found is unknown and the circumstances sounding the death of this individual are under investigation.— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) November 1, 2018
