Man found dead in Tennessee Walmart parking lot; investigation underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vehicle parked in the parking lot of a Tennessee Walmart.
A Putnam County Sheriff's Office deputy found the body at the store along South Jefferson Street in Cookeville while investigating an unrelated case on Monday.
Officers said the body matches the description of a person reported missing on Monday. The body has been taken to Nashville for an autopsy.
The person's identity has not yet been released, pending notification of the family.
