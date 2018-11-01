  • Man found dead in train car might have boarded in Mexico

    Updated:

    A man was found dead inside a train and deputies are working to learn exactly how he died. 

    The body, who has not been identified, was found dead in a railroad freight car off of Fite Road, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

    Deputies said they do not believe there was any foul play, however, they think he might have boarded the train car in Mexico and then traveling to Millington. 

    Medical examiners are working to find out how long the body was in the train cart for. 

    The cause of death is also still under investigation. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories