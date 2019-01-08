Man found dead inside car in parking lot of Memphis business

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was found dead inside a car in a Memphis parking lot, according to police.
Officers responded to a man down call in the 2800 block of Airways Blvd – near Democrat Rd. – around 10:30 Tuesday morning. An unresponsive male was found inside a parked vehicle.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Crime scene tape surrounded the car as officers investigated the crime scene.
At this time, a cause of death has not been determined, according to MPD. The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.
