Man found dead inside car in parking lot of Memphis business

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was found dead inside a car in a Memphis parking lot, according to police.

    Officers responded to a man down call in the 2800 block of Airways Blvd – near Democrat Rd. – around 10:30 Tuesday morning. An unresponsive male was found inside a parked vehicle.

    The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

    Crime scene tape surrounded the car as officers investigated the crime scene.

    At this time, a cause of death has not been determined, according to MPD. The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.

