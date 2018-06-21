  • Man found dead inside church in Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man has been found dead at a Memphis church. 

    According to the Memphis Police Department, a male victim was located in the courtyard unresponsive. The church is located in the 1700 block of Union Ave. in Midtown. 

    The cause of death is undetermined at this time and this is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

