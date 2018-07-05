Man found dead inside van on impound lot could have been saved, attorney says

Lawyers for the man who was found dead inside a van on the Memphis police impound lot spoke publicly Thursday.
Bardomiano Perez Hernandez was shot and killed on December 18 in Binghampton. Hernandez and another man were robbed by three suspects.
His body wasn’t found until 49 days later – on Feb. 6 – in the back of the van, which was sitting on the city’s impound lot.
Hernandez’s attorney, Murray Wells, told FOX13 the city didn’t respond to audio that they said proves Hernandez could have been saved if treated faster.
The audio, obtained by FOX13, is testimony of Shelby County Medical Examiner Paul Benson, who performed the autopsy of Hernandez.
Benson testified in court that it “could be possible” that Hernandez could have been saved if he would have been found the night of the shooting.
In the hearing, Wells said Benson only called one injury “fatal.”
That injury was to Hernandez’s liver, which Benson admitted may not have resulted in death if treated at the scene.
Wells believes that qualifies as negligence.
Apparently, 19 Memphis police officers came in contact with the van before Hernandez’s body was discovered.
Wells told FOX13 his legal team is waiting for a response from the city of Memphis and MPD regarding the medical examiner’s testimony.
