Man found dead near median on expressway, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn - A man was found dead near the median of the expressway Saturday morning.
Memphis police responded to a call around 9:36 am at I-55 and S.Parkway W, near the median.
The male was pronounced dead on the scene.
Memphis police have temporarily shut down traffic at the ramp near I-55/S. Parkway westbound to Third St.
According to police, the cause of death is undetermined at this time.
This is an ongoing death investigation.
