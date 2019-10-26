  • Man found dead near median on expressway, police say

    By: Destini Johnson

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn - A man was found dead near the median of the expressway Saturday morning.

    Memphis police responded to a call around 9:36 am at I-55 and S.Parkway W, near the median.

    The male was pronounced dead on the scene.

    Memphis police have temporarily shut down traffic at the ramp near I-55/S. Parkway westbound to Third St.

    According to police, the cause of death is undetermined at this time.

    This is an ongoing death investigation.

    Please check back with FOX13 for updates.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories