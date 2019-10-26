Man found dead near median on I-55 after being possibly struck by vehicle, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn - A man was found dead near the median of the expressway Saturday morning.
Memphis police responded to a call around 9:36 am at I-55 and S.Parkway W, near the median.
The male was pronounced dead on the scene.
⚠️Traffic Alert⚠️— Winnie Wright (@WinnieWrightTV) October 26, 2019
I-55 N SHUT DOWN at South Parkway W after a man's body was found near the median.
MPD is investigating and says interstate is shut down until further notice.@FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/eHziMOra9b
Memphis police had to temporarily shut down traffic at the ramp near I-55/S. Parkway westbound to Third St., but all lanes are now back open.
According to police, the cause of death is undetermined at this time, but the victim was possibly struck by a vehicle.
This is an ongoing death investigation.
