Man found dead near median on I-55 after being possibly struck by vehicle, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn - A man was found dead near the median of the expressway Saturday morning.

    Memphis police responded to a call around 9:36 am at I-55 and S.Parkway W, near the median.

    The male was pronounced dead on the scene.

    Memphis police had to temporarily shut down traffic at the ramp near I-55/S. Parkway westbound to Third St., but all lanes are now back open.

    According to police, the cause of death is undetermined at this time, but the victim was possibly struck by a vehicle.

    This is an ongoing death investigation.

