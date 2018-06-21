Man found dead on church property in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man has been found dead at a Memphis church.
BREAKING: First on scene here as.. Police investigate scene at Idlewild Presbyterian Church. Forensics on scene.— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) June 21, 2018
One landscaper says a dead body was found. Also, traffic backups. pic.twitter.com/Cap2IEKsdU
According to the Memphis Police Department, a male victim was located in the courtyard unresponsive. The church is located in the 1700 block of Union Ave. in Midtown.
The cause of death is undetermined at this time and this is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.
