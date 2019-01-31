Man found dead on I-55 in Mississippi

TATE COUNTY, Miss. - A man was found dead on Interstate 55, according to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.
Officials told FOX13 they received a call around 9:40 p.m.
Officers responded to I-55 northbound between Senatobia and Coldwater and found a deceased man. He has been identified as Clarence Regenold Williams of Plaquemine, La.
An official cause of death has not been determined at this time, but DPS said foul play is not suspected.
