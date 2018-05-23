Man found dead on porch in Mississippi

CORNITH, Miss. - A body of a man was found dead on a porch in Mississippi.
According to the Corinth Police Department, the body of 57-year-old George Harris was discovered by police Monday morning in the 2000 block of Liddon Lake Road residence.
It is undetermined at this time how the man died, but homicide is suspected, according to police.
Harris’ body will undergo an autopsy, the chief told FOX13.
The chief told FOX13 they have no motive or suspect(s) information at this point.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to please call Corinth Police at (662) 286-3377.
