Man found dead outside Memphis Motel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - For the second day in a row, a man has been found dead at a Memphis motel.
According to MPD, they received a call around 10 a.m. for a "man down call" at the Memphis Inn Motel, which is located in the 4800 block of American Way.
Police told FOX13, the man was located pronounced deceased on the scene.
The cause of death is unconfirmed at this time. This is an ongoing death investigation.
This is the second time in less than 48 hours a man has been killed inside a motel. Tuesday morning, police responded to a shooting, which happened at the Loyalty Inn in the 1300 block of Springbrook.
The victim was Luther Dewayne Street, according to family members. The 41-year-old died on the scene.
FOX13 has a crew on the scene working to learn more info, so check back for updates.
