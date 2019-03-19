Man found dead outside Mississippi police station identified by coroner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is dead and another was flown to a Memphis hospital after an incident in Mississippi.
The coroner has identified the man killed at LC Webb Jr, 37.
According to the Batesville Police, officers pulled up in front of the Batesville Police Department to check on two vehicles around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
FOX13 learned from the Coroner's office that the woman was shot multiple times.
"The preliminary investigation is leading to a domestic situation that ended with one person flown to Regional One in Memphis and another person deceased," police said.
Investigators have determined this was a murder-suicide.
Police said they do not believe there are other suspects and there is no danger to the public.
