Man found dead, possibly beaten to death in north Mississippi, coroner says

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - Investigators are searching for clues after a man was possibly beaten to death in north Mississippi overnight.
According to the Marshall County coroner, the homicide happened off Highway 72 near Pickens Drive.
Officials are not releasing the name of the victim until the family has been notified.
However, authorities will say the victim is a 56-year-old African American who appears to have been beaten to death.
No suspect information is available at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for updates on this investigation.
