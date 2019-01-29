Man found dead this morning was shot, killed, police say

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police confirmed they working to find whoever shot and killed a man.
Crime tape surrounded the scene, which is located in the 1000 block of Somerville Street early Tuesday morning.
As temperatures fell, detectives were investigating what FOX13 has now learned is a homicide
The victim was shot and killed. No information about surrounding the circumstances have been released.
No suspect information was released.
Until 10 a.m., Police had not released any details about the circumstances around the 'man down' call.
MPD tells us they’re investigating at a “man down” crime scene. I see the CSI van here & they have moved the crime scene tape down several yards since we arrived at 3:45. #FOX13GMM pic.twitter.com/1jE46oulhM— Shelby Sansone (@SSansoneFOX13) January 29, 2019
