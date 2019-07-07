Man found dead with multiple injuries and 'something around his neck,' according to MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are on the scene of a death investigation in North Memphis.
Officers responded to a man down call in the 1000 block of N. Cabana Circle at the University Gardens Apartments.
MPD arrived on the scene at 1:39 Sunday morning.
Police found one adult man that was unresponsive on the scene.
Investigators told FOX13 the man has multiple injuries on his face and something was around his neck.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
This is an ongoing death investigation. No suspect information is available at this time.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Memphis Crime Scene investigation van is here at University Gardens Apartments in #Memphis. I am working to learn more information. pic.twitter.com/2a9LYX5EU9— Siobhan Riley (@SiobhanRileyTV) July 7, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}