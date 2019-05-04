0 Man found hiding in BlocBoy JB's attic accused of murder of Memphis father, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The man who multi-agency gang unit officers were searching for at a home rented by BlocBoy JB Thursday is now behind bars.

According to a police affidavit, investigators found accused killer Marquan Perry in the attic of the Memphis rapper’s home in the 4800 block of Forest Hill Irene Road. The original affidavit for Baker's arrest clarified the rapper was renting the home.

RELATED: BlocBoy JB named target of search warrant, accused of hiding wanted criminal, documents say

Perry was arrested after being accused of killing a man on January 26 at the Shadow Brook Apartments.

Perry allegedly shot an AR-15 at a car with a father and son inside, the affidavit said. MPD said the father, Mariko Faulkner, died.

ORIGINAL STORY: Third suspect wanted for murder captured by Memphis police

According to police documents, Faulkner and his son were inside their car when three men attempted to rob them.

When Faulkner tried to drive away in reverse, police said Perry stood in front of the vehicle with an automatic rifle and began firing shots at the windshield. Faulkner was hit several times and died, police said.

After he was released from 201 Poplar Friday evening, BlocBoy JB – whose name is James Baker – said he did not know Perry.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Instead, Baker said he was focused on performing at the Beale Street Music Festival.

“I’m finna go turn up,” Baker said as he left 201 Poplar.

RELATED: 'I'm finna go turn up': BlocBoy JB released from jail, performs at BSMF hours later

FOX13 found that less than a year ago, Perry went to jail after carjacking a man. Police also charged him with gun and drug possession.

Police arrested Perry in 2017 after he broke into a man’s home, stealing more than $2,500 worth of items.

Both Perry and Baker will be in court Monday morning.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.