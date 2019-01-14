  • Man found in burning Orange Mound house, dies at hospital, MFD says

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was transported from a house fire in Orange Mound Saturday night. 

    According to MFD officials, crews responded to a house fire in the 2600 block of Supreme Ave around 9:30 p.m. When crews arrived on the scene, fire and smoke was showing from the house. 

    FOX13 has confirmed the man who was transported in critical condition has died at the hospital. 

    The victim’s name and age have not been released pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

    The cause of death is pending the Shelby County Medical Examiner’s Report. 

    The origin and cause of the fire was determined to be accidental; food was left cooking unattended in the oven in the kitchen area.

